Cryptocean (CRON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.10 Million

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Cryptocean coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00003198 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B, Exrates and Coinsbit. Over the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. Cryptocean has a market cap of $2.10 million and $165,420.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00038906 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $584.98 or 0.05756649 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004831 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00023802 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00129788 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00039569 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Cryptocean Coin Profile

Cryptocean (CRON) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,469,244 coins. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cryptocean Coin Trading

Cryptocean can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coinsbit and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

