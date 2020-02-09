Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) Achieves Market Cap of $48.63 Million

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can currently be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00007746 BTC on major exchanges including Instant Bitex and KuCoin. In the last seven days, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a market capitalization of $48.63 million and $174,105.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00038748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $578.79 or 0.05751412 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 46% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004852 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00039408 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00023841 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00120580 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Profile

CIX100 is a token. It launched on July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,782 tokens. The official message board for Cryptoindex.com 100 is medium.com/@CryptoIndex. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official website is cryptoindex.com. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto. The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cryptoindex.com 100

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptoindex.com 100 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

