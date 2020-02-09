Cryptoindex.com 100 Trading Up 10.8% Over Last 7 Days (CIX100)

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00007779 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex and KuCoin. Over the last week, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a market capitalization of $49.21 million and approximately $210,445.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00038682 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $592.23 or 0.05844967 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004856 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00024014 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00129382 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00039012 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 is a token. It was first traded on July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,782 tokens. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official message board is medium.com/@CryptoIndex. The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official website is cryptoindex.com. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto.

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptoindex.com 100 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the exchanges listed above.

