Cryptonite (XCN) Market Capitalization Reaches $71,705.00

Cryptonite (CURRENCY:XCN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. Cryptonite has a total market cap of $71,705.00 and $19.00 worth of Cryptonite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptonite coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including BX Thailand and FreiExchange. In the last week, Cryptonite has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,110.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $229.51 or 0.02265086 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.95 or 0.04450598 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.60 or 0.00765884 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.89 or 0.00837822 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00116507 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009551 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00025904 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.31 or 0.00703783 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Cryptonite (CRYPTO:XCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the M7 POW hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Cryptonite’s total supply is 708,506,520 coins. Cryptonite’s official Twitter account is @CryptoniteCoin. Cryptonite’s official website is cryptonite.info.

Cryptonite can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange and BX Thailand. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

