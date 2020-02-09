Cryptopay (CPAY) Price Reaches $0.0358 on Top Exchanges

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded up 27.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Cryptopay has a total market cap of $2.45 million and $474.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptopay token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0358 or 0.00000356 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. In the last week, Cryptopay has traded up 36.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00038606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $584.27 or 0.05788463 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 57.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00023840 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00120647 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00039096 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Cryptopay Token Profile

Cryptopay (CPAY) is a token. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,363,490 tokens. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me.

Cryptopay Token Trading

Cryptopay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

