CryptoPing (PING) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $16.00

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. CryptoPing has a total market cap of $307,990.00 and $16.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoPing token can currently be purchased for about $0.0342 or 0.00000338 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoPing alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $347.67 or 0.03431286 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00227294 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00033328 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00130687 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About CryptoPing

CryptoPing’s genesis date was May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping. CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech.

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

CryptoPing can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit, HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoPing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoPing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.