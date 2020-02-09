Crystal Clear Market Cap Reaches $11,010.00 (CCT)

Crystal Clear (CURRENCY:CCT) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Crystal Clear token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and YoBit. Crystal Clear has a total market capitalization of $11,010.00 and approximately $42.00 worth of Crystal Clear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crystal Clear has traded up 85.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $344.33 or 0.03388450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009893 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00238497 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00033862 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00137728 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Crystal Clear Token Profile

Crystal Clear ‘s launch date was July 31st, 2017. Crystal Clear ‘s total supply is 6,924,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,723,973 tokens. Crystal Clear ‘s official website is crystal-clear.io. The Reddit community for Crystal Clear is /r/CrystalClearToken. Crystal Clear ‘s official Twitter account is @CCS_Crystal.

Buying and Selling Crystal Clear

Crystal Clear can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crystal Clear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crystal Clear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crystal Clear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

