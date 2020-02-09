Cubiex (CBIX) Market Cap Hits $316,028.00

Cubiex (CURRENCY:CBIX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Cubiex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Cubiex has a market cap of $316,028.00 and $71.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cubiex has traded up 4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $349.36 or 0.03438368 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009862 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00238930 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00034183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00138799 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Cubiex Profile

Cubiex’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,297,355 tokens. The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports. Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports. The official website for Cubiex is www.cubiex.com. The official message board for Cubiex is medium.com/@CubiexeSports.

Cubiex Token Trading

