Curecoin Price Up 6.8% Over Last 7 Days (CURE)

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last week, Curecoin has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Curecoin has a market cap of $940,554.00 and approximately $3,803.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0385 or 0.00000381 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.84 or 0.00760191 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00009531 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007555 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000293 BTC.

About Curecoin

CURE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 11th, 2014. Curecoin’s total supply is 24,420,703 coins. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. Curecoin’s official website is curecoin.net. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Curecoin

Curecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

