CUTcoin Price Tops $0.0734 on Major Exchanges (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 9th. Over the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0734 or 0.00000725 BTC on exchanges. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $6.21 million and $28.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.13 or 0.03458104 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009889 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00236068 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00033901 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00137522 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002690 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUTcoin’s total supply is 88,587,488 coins and its circulating supply is 84,587,488 coins. The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

CUTcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.