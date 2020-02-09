CyberMiles (CMT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7.73 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One CyberMiles token can currently be bought for about $0.0171 or 0.00000169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Bibox, IDEX and OKEx. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $13.70 million and $7.73 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CyberMiles has traded up 27.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberMiles Token Profile

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles.

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

CyberMiles can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tokenomy, OKEx, LBank, Zebpay, Bibox, Cobinhood, Binance, DragonEX, BCEX, Koinex, Bithumb, Huobi, CoinBene and IDCM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

