CyberVein (CVT) Trading Up 29% Over Last Week

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 9th. In the last seven days, CyberVein has traded 29% higher against the US dollar. CyberVein has a market capitalization of $6.09 million and approximately $60,393.00 worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberVein token can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Bit-Z, IDEX and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CyberVein alerts:

U Network (UUU) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 36.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded down 71.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About CyberVein

CyberVein (CRYPTO:CVT) is a token. Its launch date was March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyberVein’s official website is www.cybervein.org.

Buying and Selling CyberVein

CyberVein can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HitBTC, IDEX, Bilaxy and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.