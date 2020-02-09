DABANKING (DAB) Price Up 5.8% Over Last 7 Days

DABANKING (CURRENCY:DAB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. DABANKING has a market capitalization of $516,959.00 and approximately $1,051.00 worth of DABANKING was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DABANKING has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. One DABANKING token can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001675 BTC on major exchanges including Instant Bitex and Trade Satoshi.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.33 or 0.03388450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009893 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00238497 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00033862 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00137728 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002665 BTC.

DABANKING’s total supply is 199,936,930 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,039,669 tokens. DABANKING’s official Twitter account is @dabanking_io. The official website for DABANKING is dabanking.io. The official message board for DABANKING is medium.com/@dabanking.io.

DABANKING can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DABANKING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DABANKING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DABANKING using one of the exchanges listed above.

