Dai Trading 0.8% Higher This Week (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 9th. Dai has a total market cap of $103.25 million and $3.39 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dai has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Dai token can now be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00011892 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, HitBTC, Gate.io and Bibox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dai alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $336.20 or 0.03330785 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009938 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00228597 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00032721 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00131554 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About Dai

Dai’s launch date was December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 101,700,452 tokens. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, AirSwap, YoBit, Radar Relay, DDEX, HitBTC, OasisDEX, Gate.io, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, Bibox and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.