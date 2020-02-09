Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €50.06 ($58.21).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DAI shares. HSBC set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of Daimler stock traded down €1.19 ($1.38) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €42.89 ($49.87). 4,450,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $45.88 billion and a PE ratio of 11.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €46.96 and a 200-day moving average of €47.41. Daimler has a 12 month low of €40.31 ($46.87) and a 12 month high of €60.00 ($69.77).

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

