Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) by 88.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,900 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander Brasil were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander Brasil by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander Brasil by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Santander Brasil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Banco Santander Brasil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander Brasil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BSBR opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Banco Santander Brasil SA has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $13.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.99. The company has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. Banco Santander Brasil’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Santander Brasil to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

About Banco Santander Brasil

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

