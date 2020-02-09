Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 118,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,392,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 23,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 214,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,610,000 after purchasing an additional 66,060 shares in the last quarter.

TRNO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on Terreno Realty from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Terreno Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

NYSE TRNO opened at $58.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 58.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.41. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $59.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

