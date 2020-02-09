Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 15,800 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 344,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after buying an additional 65,623 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 411,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after buying an additional 34,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 298,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after buying an additional 35,900 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $15.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day moving average is $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.96. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $16.23.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.18 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 1.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BDN. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.92.

In other news, CEO Gerard H. Sweeney sold 10,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $156,054.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,319,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,454,606. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $87,210.00. Insiders sold 18,552 shares of company stock worth $285,887 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

