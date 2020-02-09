Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 45,380 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Telefonica Brasil were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Telefonica Brasil by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,311 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Telefonica Brasil by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Telefonica Brasil by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Telefonica Brasil by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Telefonica Brasil by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 103,279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. 8.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIV has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Telefonica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Telefonica Brasil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE VIV opened at $13.76 on Friday. Telefonica Brasil SA has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $14.68. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.45.

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

