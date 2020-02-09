Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,758 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 211.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Cfra reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.79.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $82.10 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a fifty-two week low of $68.61 and a fifty-two week high of $98.91. The firm has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.