Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Position in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,610,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,324,000 after buying an additional 39,974 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 8.7% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 345,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,451,000 after buying an additional 27,568 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 8.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after buying an additional 7,207 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 2.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NHI stock opened at $86.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.11, a quick ratio of 14.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.20 and its 200 day moving average is $82.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.29. National Health Investors Inc has a 1-year low of $73.62 and a 1-year high of $86.97.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $81.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.96 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 50.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

