Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 21,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 87,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 3,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $121.53 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $96.03 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.47.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

