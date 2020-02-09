Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.15 Million Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 97.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 211,083 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,196,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,292,683,000 after buying an additional 486,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,817,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,161,706,000 after purchasing an additional 41,042 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 8.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 639,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,132,000 after purchasing an additional 52,258 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 24.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 579,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,730,000 after purchasing an additional 114,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 15.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 320,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,162,000 after purchasing an additional 43,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

SBAC opened at $258.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.55. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.57 and a fifty-two week high of $270.42.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.

In related news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,051,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

