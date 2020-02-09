Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 451,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,279,000 after buying an additional 39,452 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 292.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 60,447 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 478,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,664,000 after buying an additional 38,524 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter worth about $578,000. Finally, Presima Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 3,805,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,970,000 after buying an additional 399,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Shares of PGRE opened at $14.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.51. Paramount Group Inc has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $15.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 179.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $198.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.88 million. Paramount Group had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Several research firms have commented on PGRE. BTIG Research raised shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

In related news, Director Katharina Otto-Bernstein acquired 33,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $450,066.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,164,852 shares in the company, valued at $164,103,853.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alexander Otto sold 16,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $222,409.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,656,206 shares in the company, valued at $184,222,218.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.