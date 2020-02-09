Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stake in Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Kornit Digital worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 29.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 42.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $43.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.11. Kornit Digital Ltd has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kornit Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

