Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,336 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total transaction of $160,680.00. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total value of $267,800.00. Insiders have sold 8,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,258 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $137.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.14. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $114.79 and a 12 month high of $178.22.

PXD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up previously from $173.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.06.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

