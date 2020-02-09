Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 49.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in BRF were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BRFS. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in BRF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BRF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in BRF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in BRF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BRF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. 10.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC raised BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised BRF from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised BRF from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.

NYSE BRFS opened at $7.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.74. Brf S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. BRF had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brf S.A. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

