Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Makes New Investment in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.07% of U.S. Physical Therapy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 257.8% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 120,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,724,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,947,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter valued at approximately $645,000.

In related news, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 1,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.52, for a total transaction of $181,404.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,476 shares of company stock worth $515,700 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

USPH opened at $118.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.82 and its 200-day moving average is $125.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 50.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.92 and a twelve month high of $148.48.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USPH. ValuEngine cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Saturday, January 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barrington Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. U.S. Physical Therapy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.20.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

