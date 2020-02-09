Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 9,100 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 745,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,565,000 after purchasing an additional 265,824 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,291,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,975,000 after acquiring an additional 196,224 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 457,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,171,000 after acquiring an additional 195,832 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,282,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,311,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,373,000 after acquiring an additional 97,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PDM shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Shares of PDM stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $24.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.74 and its 200-day moving average is $21.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.84. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

