Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 31,890 Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 297.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after buying an additional 103,416 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 22,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Shares of GO stock opened at $30.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.87. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $27.75 and a 12 month high of $47.57.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $652.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.60 million. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

In other news, CFO Charles Bracher sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $662,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,260.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 32,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $1,184,296.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,467,215.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,638 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,759.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

