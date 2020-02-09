Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,522,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,605,000 after purchasing an additional 360,629 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,058,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,315,000 after purchasing an additional 98,504 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14,416.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 733,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 728,737 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 728,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,224,000 after purchasing an additional 116,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 72.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 620,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,228,000 after purchasing an additional 261,777 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $147.79 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $119.54 and a 52 week high of $149.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.46.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

