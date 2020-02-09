Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Mercadolibre during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mercadolibre during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mercadolibre by 64.5% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mercadolibre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mercadolibre by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $670.00 target price (up previously from $653.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Mercadolibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mercadolibre from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded Mercadolibre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $697.55.

Shares of Mercadolibre stock opened at $646.02 on Friday. Mercadolibre Inc has a one year low of $338.95 and a one year high of $725.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $640.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $590.03.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

