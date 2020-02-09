Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 397 Shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,346,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,063,332,000 after acquiring an additional 321,775 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the third quarter worth $36,129,000. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,566,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 813.0% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 106,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,635,000 after acquiring an additional 95,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the third quarter worth $26,438,000. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on FLT shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday. Cowen started coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $322.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FleetCor Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.84.

Shares of FLT opened at $306.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.12. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.56 and a 12 month high of $329.85.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $698.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.49 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eales John purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $79,572.00. Also, insider Garnsey Colette purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.66 per share, with a total value of $50,825.00. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.