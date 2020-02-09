Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 86.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 96,097 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in Edison International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 16,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Edison International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $77.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.99 and a 200-day moving average of $72.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.13. Edison International has a 1-year low of $57.20 and a 1-year high of $78.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.45%.

EIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America set a $73.00 price target on Edison International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Edison International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Edison International from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Edison International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.90.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

