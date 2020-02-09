Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 80.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 64,257 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 116.3% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $2,949,937.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,782 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,725.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 79,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.50, for a total value of $12,817,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,580,583. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,509 shares of company stock valued at $39,626,749 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock traded down $1.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,661,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.67 and a 200 day moving average of $145.61. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $107.56 and a fifty-two week high of $169.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Danaher and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.37.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

