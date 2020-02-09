DAO.Casino (BET) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.98 Million

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last seven days, DAO.Casino has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. DAO.Casino has a market capitalization of $3.98 million and $3,203.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO.Casino token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002093 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,414.94 or 0.93326273 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 53.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

DAO.Casino Profile

DAO.Casino (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin. DAO.Casino’s official website is dao.casino.

DAO.Casino Token Trading

DAO.Casino can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO.Casino should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO.Casino using one of the exchanges listed above.

