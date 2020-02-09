DAPS Coin (DAPS) Trading Down 2.2% Over Last Week

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One DAPS Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitbox, txbit.io, SWFT and STEX. In the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. DAPS Coin has a total market cap of $2.99 million and approximately $15,793.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00038991 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $590.27 or 0.05831550 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004840 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00023743 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00120791 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00039010 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003089 BTC.

About DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin (CRYPTO:DAPS) is a token. Its launch date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,586,828,002 tokens. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog. The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

DAPS Coin Token Trading

DAPS Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitmart, SWFT, STEX, Bitbox and txbit.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

