Datarius Credit Tops 1-Day Volume of $114.00 (DTRC)

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 9th. Datarius Credit has a total market capitalization of $40,080.00 and $114.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Datarius Credit has traded 44.7% higher against the US dollar. One Datarius Credit token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, IDEX and Bancor Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.90 or 0.03417667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009924 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00227235 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00033179 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00131259 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About Datarius Credit

Datarius Credit’s genesis date was November 28th, 2017. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,756,071 tokens. Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Datarius Credit’s official website is datarius.io. Datarius Credit’s official message board is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank.

Datarius Credit Token Trading

Datarius Credit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datarius Credit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datarius Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

