Datum (DAT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.41 Million

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last week, Datum has traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Datum token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, COSS, Kucoin and Huobi. Datum has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $94,340.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $341.83 or 0.03388527 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009945 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00237007 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00033739 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00138170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002628 BTC.

About Datum

Datum launched on July 27th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official website is datum.org. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Datum

Datum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Kucoin, COSS and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

