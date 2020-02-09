Datum Price Tops $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 9th. In the last week, Datum has traded 33.9% higher against the US dollar. Datum has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $51,014.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, OKEx, Huobi and COSS.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.45 or 0.03409293 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009913 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00227478 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00033137 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00131115 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Datum Token Profile

Datum was first traded on July 27th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Datum’s official website is datum.org.

Datum Token Trading

Datum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Kucoin, COSS and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

