DAV Coin (DAV) Reaches One Day Volume of $463,662.00

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One DAV Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $13.77, $50.98 and $10.39. DAV Coin has a total market cap of $141,083.00 and $463,662.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.95 or 0.00752843 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009795 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00046161 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00062494 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008678 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00007756 BTC.

DAV Coin Coin Profile

DAV is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 691,710,113 coins. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin. DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork.

DAV Coin Coin Trading

DAV Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $24.68, $13.77, $5.60, $20.33, $50.98, $10.39, $18.94, $7.50, $32.15, $51.55 and $33.94. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

