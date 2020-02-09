DecentBet (DBET) Tops One Day Volume of $1,129.00

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded up 59.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 9th. In the last week, DecentBet has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. DecentBet has a total market cap of $900,115.00 and approximately $1,129.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DecentBet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, HitBTC, YoBit and Bancor Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.90 or 0.03397504 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00227624 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00033336 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00132154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000068 BTC.

DecentBet Token Profile

DecentBet’s launch date was September 13th, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DecentBet

DecentBet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, LATOKEN, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

