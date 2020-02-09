Decentraland (MANA) Market Capitalization Achieves $68.03 Million

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. During the last seven days, Decentraland has traded 71.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Decentraland has a total market capitalization of $68.03 million and approximately $68.96 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentraland token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0648 or 0.00000640 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, ZB.COM, Huobi and BigONE.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $350.13 or 0.03458104 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009889 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00236068 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00033901 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00137522 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002690 BTC.

About Decentraland

Decentraland’s genesis date was August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,644,403,343 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,050,141,509 tokens. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decentraland Token Trading

Decentraland can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liqui, AirSwap, Bancor Network, Binance, Bittrex, DragonEX, DDEX, ZB.COM, Gate.io, IDEX, Kyber Network, LATOKEN, Mercatox, OKEx, Ethfinex, Bibox, BigONE, Cobinhood, Upbit, Kucoin, TOPBTC, Huobi, HitBTC and Gatecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

