Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DCPH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th.

In other news, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 4,359 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $249,988.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,211.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 31,422 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $1,800,794.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,362,955.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 300,585 shares of company stock valued at $16,500,087 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCPH traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,902. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $70.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.16.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

