DeepOnion (ONION) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $2.25 million and $1,323.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001380 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, SouthXchange and Coindeal.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00009111 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004217 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001174 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006096 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00038516 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, RightBTC, Cryptopia, BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, Kucoin, Crex24, CoinExchange and Coindeal. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

