DeepOnion Price Tops $0.15 (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 9th. DeepOnion has a market cap of $2.36 million and approximately $4,135.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001453 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009961 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004331 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001161 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006023 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00037337 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000069 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, RightBTC, Kucoin, Coindeal, BiteBTC, Cryptopia, Crex24, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

