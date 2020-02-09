Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $12,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $41,590,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Deere & Company by 38.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 696,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,417,000 after acquiring an additional 193,930 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Deere & Company by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 276,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,878,000 after acquiring an additional 138,450 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $20,723,000. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,160,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $180.00 price target on Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.79.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $411,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,762 shares in the company, valued at $10,989,626.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Field sold 12,637 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,274,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,494,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,325 shares of company stock valued at $6,975,081. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DE opened at $167.45 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $132.68 and a 52 week high of $180.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.11. The firm has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

