DEEX Hits Market Cap of $961,198.00 (DEEX)

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 9th. DEEX has a market cap of $961,198.00 and approximately $3,618.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEEX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. During the last seven days, DEEX has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003512 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000699 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 37.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000068 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About DEEX

DEEX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. DEEX’s official website is www.deex.exchange.

Buying and Selling DEEX

DEEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

