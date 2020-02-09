DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys Shares of 23,152 Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,568,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $120,032,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in Equinix by 225.2% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 219,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,093,000 after purchasing an additional 151,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Equinix by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,473,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,674,000 after acquiring an additional 144,231 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 43.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 428,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,054,000 after acquiring an additional 130,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $67,072,000. 99.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $606.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $588.88 and a 200-day moving average of $561.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a PE ratio of 102.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.64. Equinix Inc has a 52-week low of $385.91 and a 52-week high of $609.97.

A number of brokerages have commented on EQIX. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, FBN Securities increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.56.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.53, for a total transaction of $3,295,651.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,076,204.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.81, for a total transaction of $141,202.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,424.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,159 shares of company stock valued at $10,149,833. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.