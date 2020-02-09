DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 59.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 230,880 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $13,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,189,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,120,911,000 after purchasing an additional 620,579 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,589,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,324,263,000 after purchasing an additional 560,814 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth about $37,322,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 542,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,351,000 after purchasing an additional 274,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 582,203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,925,000 after purchasing an additional 263,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Baxter International news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,723.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $91.25 on Friday. Baxter International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.57 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Cfra lifted their price target on Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

